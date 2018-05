Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Boiko Borissov was elected new Bulgarian Prime Minister.

Report informs citing TASS, he is a leader of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria Party.

133 MPs voted for, 100 against him in the parliamentary session on May 4.

Notably, the party has won the parliamentary elections on March 26 this year. Boiko Borissov lost in the presidential elections in November 2016.