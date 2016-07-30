Netherlands heighten security at main airport for threat indications

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch police conducted security searches around Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Saturday in response to "indications" of a threat, an official said, causing traffic jams during the busy summer holiday season.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security Policy (NCTV) said extra security measures were implemented, including vehicle searches.

"There was a (threat) indication related to the airport," said spokesman Edmond Messchaert. "The increased measures are intended to ensure the safety of people working at the airport and travellers."

The national threat level in the Netherlands was unchanged at "substantial," or one notch from the highest.

No details of the possible threat were provided.