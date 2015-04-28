Nepalese government declares 3 days mourning

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nepalese government declared three days of mourning for earthquake victims.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the government of Nepal also noted, the search for the wounded and the dead will take longer than previously expected, due to limited resources.

Interior Ministry spokesman also said that several remote villages in areas Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa District and Gorkha still inaccessible.

An earthquake measuring 7.9 points occurred in Nepal on Saturday morning on April 25. The epicenter was located 82 km north-west of the capital Kathmandu.

On Sunday, Nepal again shaken by a series of aftershocks, the magnitude of the most powerful of which was 6.7.