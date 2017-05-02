NATO will move to new headquarters of 1 bln EUR

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO will officially move to a new headquarters during the summit of the heads of state and government of the alliance in Brussels on May 25.

Report informs citing the TASS, this was confirmed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel.

"At the leaders' meeting in May, the ceremony of the official transfer to the new headquarters of NATO from the host country - Belgium - to the North Atlantic alliance will take place", he said.

A new NATO complex is located across the road from the current alliance headquarters. This huge semicircular building of glass covers an area of 41 hectares, its office area is 245 thousand square meters. More than 4,000 people will work here at the same time.

The building was built using new technologies in energy saving, communications, as well as physical protection of the building itself. The project cost of building is 1 bln EUR.

The decision on the need to build a new NATO headquarters was taken in 1999, construction work began in 2010.