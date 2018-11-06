NATO to fund Afghanistan army until 2024

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ / NATO will continue to fund the Afghan army until at least 2024, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said.

Report informs citing TASS that he spoke at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kabul.

"NATO has confirmed the continued funding of the Afghan army until at least 2024," he said, thanking Stoltenberg for this support.

Notably, it is the amount of about 4 billion dollars a year, with 1 billion dollars to be allocated by NATO countries and 3 billion by US.