​NATO to extend the mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2016

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is to extend mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2016.

Report informs citing NATO, this was stated by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on arrival at a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO.

"We will take a decision to extend the mission of trainers and advisers "Strong support" to Afghanistan and discuss the level of the participating forces," he said. "In addition, we consider the beginning of a campaign to raise funds to finance the Afghan army after 2018", said the NATO Secretary General.