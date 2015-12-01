 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​NATO to extend the mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2016

    The alliance to decide on financing of the Afghan army after 2018

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is to extend mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2016.

    Report informs citing NATO, this was stated by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on arrival at a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO.

    "We will take a decision to extend the mission of trainers and advisers "Strong support" to Afghanistan and discuss the level of the participating forces," he said. "In addition, we consider the beginning of a campaign to raise funds to finance the Afghan army after 2018", said the NATO Secretary General.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi