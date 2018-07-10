NATO Secretary General urge EU and Canada to increase military spending

© nato.int

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg called on European Union countries and Canada to increase military spending. Report informs, Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels on the beginning of the NATO summit.

According to him, the EU and Canada need to increase military spending by 266 billion dollars until 2024.

Notably, US President Donald Trump insisted on increasing costs. Earlier, the media reported that he sent letters to the leaders of the EU countries, in which he recalled an agreement reached in 2014 at the NATO summit in Wales. According to this agreement, the leaders of the Alliance should increase defense spending to 2% of GDP during 10 years, but this agreement has not been observed yet.