NATO regional center opens in Kuwait

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of NATO regional center in the Middle East region held in Kuwait.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, inauguration was attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Over the past year, hundreds of Iraqi soldiers and police have been trained in training bases located in Jordan to fight ISIS , he said, adding that the training will be transferred to the territory of Iraq.

The center was established in close cooperation with the Council of States of the Gulf cooperation. The goal is to strengthen defense cooperation with Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia and Oman, also members of the Council, have not yet made a final decision on joining.