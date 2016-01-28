NATO discusses increased military presence in east

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ NATO discusses some strengthening of the military presence on the eastern borders of the alliance. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that representing today the annual report for 2015.

Secretary General recalled that the alliance has strengthened presence in the east, to take measures to increase the confidence of member countries to conduct exercises, air patrols and directing ships in the Baltic and the Black Sea.

As we approach the summit in Warsaw the alliance, he said, discussing the balance between presence and increased alertness.

"We are discussing these issues now.Partially - increased presence, it may be soldiers, but also the equipment pre-positioning, the infrastructure", said secretary general.

According to him, "It is not about a return to the situation of the Cold War, when hundreds of thousands of battle-ready soldiers were on the borders."