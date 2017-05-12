 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO countries ratify protocol on accession of Montenegro

    Duško Marković: This is a guarantee of peace and stability of the state

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ All 28 member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have ratified the protocol on Montenegro's accession to NATO. 

    Report informs, Government of Montenegro wrote on its official Twitter account.

    "I am sure that serious investors, first of all from the West, will appreciate the fact that Montenegro is part of NATO. This is a guarantee of peace and stability of the state, and therefore a guarantee for their investments, "Prime Minister Duško Marković said at the opening of the forum on international security in Budva today.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi