NASA intends to create station on the moon in next eight years

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / The American Aerospace Agency NASA intends to create a station on the moon in the next eight years, where astronauts will constantly be located, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The implementation of such a program has become possible due to the competition of private companies in the field of delivery of various materials into space.

"What happened to the commercial industry of space launch will soon also affect the commercial industry on the moon. I am sure there is a lot in common between these two industries", said Bob Richards, Executive Director of Moon Express.

At the same time, NASA and private corporations are planning to send various automated scientific instruments to the moon in 2019.