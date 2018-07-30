 Top
    Close photo mode

    Myanmar landslide kills more than 20

    Four more people are missing© Yeni Şafak

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of 23 victims of a landslide in Myanmar's northern jade mining area have been recovered.

    Report informs citing the TASS, the landslide occurred last week. It led to the collapse of the mine, where nephrite was mined

    "We found 23 dead bodies by yesterday (Sunday) evening and we will try to find the remaining four if the weather is good today," an official from Hpakant's local government told AFP, requesting anonymity.

    Rescuers are still looking for a further four victims.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi