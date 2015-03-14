Myanmar ferry sinks: 21 dead, 26 missing

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ A passenger ferry carrying more than 200 people has sunk off the coast of western Myanmar leaving at least 21 dead and 26 missing, Report informs citing Dailymail, police said on Saturday.

The "Aung Takon" went down late Friday after leaving the town of Kyaukphyu on its way to Sittwe in western Rakhine state.

"We have got 21 dead bodies, 2 men and 19 women. About 26 passengers are still missing", said a police official.

He added 167 people have been rescued, and that no foreigners were believed to be on board the doomed ship.

Three navy boats and a host of private vessels were sent to scour the area after news emerged that the ferry had gone down shortly after 8.30 pm (14;00 GMT Friday).