    ​Muilenburg Elected Chairman of Boeing Board of Directors

    McNerney continued in the chairman role and announced his intent to retire from the company later this month

    Baku. 23 Feburary. REPORT.AZ/ The Boeing board of directors has elected Dennis A. Muilenburg as its next chairman, effective March 1.

    Report informs, he succeeds W. James McNerney, Jr., who is stepping down from the board, while Boeing independent Lead Director Kenneth M. Duberstein continues in that role.

    Muilenburg, 52, succeeded McNerney as Boeing's 10th chief executive and joined the board last July. At that time, McNerney, 66, continued in the chairman role and announced his intent to retire from the company later this month.

