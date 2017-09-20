Muhammad enters top 10 most popular boys names in UK

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The male name Muhammed took the eighth line in the list of the most popular names that parents gave their newborn children last year in England and Wales, Report informs citing the Interfax.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in total 3908 newborn boys in in England and Wales named Muhammad. Oliver was still the most popular boys' name (6,623), followed by names worn by the British princes - Harry and George. Also Jack, Jacob, Noah, Charlie, Thomas and Oscar are among other favorite British names.

Olivia (5,017) has replaced Amelia (4,777) as the most popular baby girls' name in England and Wales. Also names Emily - 3,551, Isla - 3,476, Ava - 3,285, Isabella, Lily, Jessica, Ella and Mia included in the top 10.

In total, over 696,000 children were born in England and Wales last year.