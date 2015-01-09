​Most punctual airlines in the world announced

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ AirBaltic, Hawaiian Airlines, Austrian Airlines are three most punctual airlines in the world. Report informs, this was stated in the report of global leader in aviation information - OAG British company.

Top 20 most punctual airlines was based on the analysis of the 43,5 million flights.

Iberia - the national and the largest airline in Spain is included in the top five, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Saudi Arabian Airlines are on the 7th place in the list, Air Europa - on the 16th, Lufthansa - on the 17th place in the ranking.