​Moscow might host Middle East conference

President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas requested Russian leader Vladimir Putin to hold an international conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the Ambassador of Palestine to Russia Abdul Hafiz Nofal, Report informs, citing TASS.

"A few weeks ago, Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter to Putin and requested him to host an international conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This conference should create a new mechanism for bilateral negotiations to put an end to the conflict between the two countries," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, Putin confirmed his support to the Palestinian side and the conflict's solution based on the principles of two states.