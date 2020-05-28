​Moscow extends self-isolation regime till June 14

© Сергей Фадеичев/ТАСС https://report.az/storage/news/0143bdfe8e912889b840fabf5a53839b/5f5a568e-d5a8-43eb-8f57-59cf7f8f8125_292.jpg

Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin has issued a decree to extend the self-isolation regime in Moscow until June 14 in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Report says.

Digital work passes for transport trips will be renewed automatically. The second stage of easing restrictions begins in the capital from June 1, which states that residents of the city, including the elderly over 65 years old and citizens with chronic diseases, can leave their homes for walks and sports;

City parks and green areas, (except for Zaryadye, children's and sports grounds), stadiums and other sports facilities for training members of Moscow and Russia, will be opened. Multi-service centers, dry-cleaning reception points, laundries, workshops for repairing shoes and clothing, and providing other household services that do not require long-term contact between employees and customers will resume working. The volume of planned medical care will be increased (about 5 thousand beds that previously repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19 will return to regular operation).

"The long-awaited second stage of easing restrictions has become possible because the decline in the incidence of coronavirus has become stable. But "sustainable" does not mean "irreversible." The risk of incidence has decreased, but it has not disappeared yet."