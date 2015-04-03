 Top
    More than 500 civilians killed in Yemen

    Ten thousands of Yemenis left their homes and took shelter in neighboring countries

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ More than 500 civilians were killed in Yemen for last two weeks.

    Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Deputy UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Valerie Amos said it in his statement.

    "It was noted in humanitarian agencies' reports, 519 people were killed in different parts of the country, 1 700 were injured," Deputy Secretary said.

    Ten thousands of Yemenis left their homes and took shelter in neighboring countries and many of them in Djibouti and Somalia.

    Despite of hard situation in the country, UN humanitarian agencies and supporters operate with Yemen Red Crescent Society to deliver medical supplies, drinking water, food and sleep aid.

