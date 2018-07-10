More than 10 people killed in terrorist attack in Afghanistan

© AP

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ / At least 11 people were killed and four were injured in an explosion committed by a suicide bomber in the administrative center of Nangarhar province in Eastern Afghanistan. Report informs citing the local TV channel Tolo News.

A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint in Jalalabad. There were two officers of the main National Directorate of Security (NDS) among the victims. The rest of the victims were civilians. The condition of one of the victims is critical.