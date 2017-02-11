More than 10 people killed in suicide bomb blast in Afghanistan

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion ripped through Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province on Saturday killing at least 11 people and injuring over 20 others.

Report informs citing the Tolo News, the explosion was triggered by a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed car next to an Afghan army vehicle as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkar Gah to collect their pay.

Eyewitnesses claim at least one vehicle, belonging to security forces was destroyed in the blast.

Among the dead at least four were civilians.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.