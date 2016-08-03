More armed police seen on London streets to prevent terrorist attacks

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ More armed police will be seen on London's streets from now on.

Report informs citing the BBC, Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan have said.

Sir Bernard said there would be more armed officers at well-known landmarks following terrorist attacks in Europe.

He said the aim was to reassure the public and deter would-be attackers. The Met has already announced it will increase the number of armed officers by 600, bringing the total to 2,800. The latest announcement comes after 84 people were killed when a lorry ploughed into a large crowd watching a fireworks display in Nice in the south of France last month.