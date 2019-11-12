Morales landed in Paraguay

A Mexican Air Force plane with former Bolivian President Evo Morales on board landed in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, for refueling, Report informs citing TASS.

The Mexican media emphasizes that from Asuncion, the plane will head to Mexico City, as previously planned. According to them, due to the decision of the Peruvian authorities to “close their airspace” for the plane with Morales the plane had to land in Paraguay.

Earlier, the ex-president himself announced that he was flying to Mexico, whose authorities agreed to provide him with political asylum in the country.

Along with this, Bolivian Defense Minister Javier Zabaleta resigned today.