​Moldovan parliament dismissed Valery Strelets

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan Parliament dismissed the government of Valery Strelets, which has formed a pro-European ruling coalition, Report informs.

“The Prime Minister Valery Strelets and all the government has lost the right to carry out domestic and foreign policies of the state and government. The Government of the Republic of Moldova should be dismissed by the expression of no confidence”, says the document which was signed by 42 deputies when necessary to initiate a vote of 26. The appeal read out at the meeting of Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu.

The resignation was initiated by by the deputies of the opposition Socialist Party and the Communist Party of Moldova.