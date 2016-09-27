Mogherini: EU defense policy action plan on implementation will be ready in November

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The EU's defense policy action plan will be ready in November, which will allow the leaders of states - members of the community to approve it in December summit.

Report informs referring to the TASS, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on arrival in the informal meeting of EU defense departments in Bratislava.

"We look forward to prepare for the implementation of the EU defense policy action plan in November that it would adopted at the European Council meeting in December. This is not about the creation of a European army, we are talking about measures for practical cooperation on the implementation of ongoing current 17 EU missions, particularly operation (control of migration - Ed.) "Sofia" in the Mediterranean sea", she said.

In turn, the British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said that Britain will continue to block the creation of EU army, as, in his opinion, it would undermine NATO's position.