Mogerini to introduce a large-scale EU security and defense plan by year end

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union (EU) Federica Mogherini has met with the heads of the EU missions abroad.

Report informs, the meeting was held under the slogan "Common vision, common action - a strong Europe".

At the meeting, F. Mogerini noted important points of the EU external action. She has also announced her intention to submit an ambitious security and defense plan for the EU by the year end.