Ministers of Gulf Arab states to discuss current situation in Yemen

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Council of the Gulf Arab states will meet in Riyadh to discuss the events occurred in Yemen. Report informs referring to BBC, it was stated by the Secretary General of the Council.

The meeting will be held in Riyadh Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

"Ansari-Allah" armed group seized the control to the presidential residence previous day. The soldiers of Presidential Guard were killed as a result of several armed conflict.

The Council including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia was established on 25 May,1981.