Military helicopter crashes in Paraguay - VIDEO

A Paraguayan air force helicopter working with the drug enforcement agency SENAD crashed this afternoon in Pedro Juan Caballero city in the east of the country, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The helicopter crashed into a warehouse. Immediately after the crash, the helicopter and the warehouse caught fire. Local firefighters requested the help of colleagues from neighboring Brazil.

10 people, who returned to the base after the mission were on board of the helicopter. According to local media, the commander of the crashed helicopter was Lilian Mosqueira - the first female pilot of the air force of the country. As noted, none of those on board were seriously injured.

"I spoke with Lieutenant Mosqueira, who commanded the victims of the crash. She told me that everyone (who was on board-ed.) out of danger. Thank God, we are only talking about minor injuries, " Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez wrote on Twitter.