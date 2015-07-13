Death toll from collapse of military barracks in Russia reaches 23 - UPDATED

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of the people died as a result of the collapse of military barracks in Russia's Omsk region reached 23.

Report informs referring to Russian "RIA Novosti" Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

According to the ministry, 23 of 42 people died.

10 of the injured were sent by plane from Omsk to Moscow.

***11:23

According to the latest information, death toll reaches 18.

19 wounded servicemen have already been hospitalized.

***09:37

10 people died as of the collapse of military barrack in Omsk, Russia.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency, the majority of died persons are militants, who remained under the debris and died before reaching the hospital. 19 servicemen were injured.

According to the report, a total of 337 people were in the barracks during the incident.

A criminal case is underway.