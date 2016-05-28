Militant attack deals a blow to Nigeria's oil production

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The new militant group in Nigeria, Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has once again bombed facilities belonging to Chevron Oil company, further depleting the country's crude oil production.

Report informs citing Reuters, the group on Thursday night attacked two separate gas and oil pipelines located at Abiteye in the Delta State, becoming the third attack on the company within a month.

The attacks have forced the company to shut its crude oil production in some fields in the western Niger Delta.

NDA had earlier issued a two weeks ultimatum for crude oil field owners to vacate the region. In its warning, the group said it will target blocks owned by prominent Nigerians from outside the oil-rich region. According to the militants, companies that failed to heed call to halt operations as per their warning will be forcefully shut.

In a statement released online earlier by the group's spokesperson, Mudoch Agbinibo, NDA revealed plans to "display our currency, national flag, passport, our ruling council and our territory to the world’’.

Addressing the United Nations, the group clarified that: “We are not asking for much, but to free the people of the Niger Delta from environmental pollution, slavery, and oppression.

On Thursday night, NDA attacked the crude oil pipeline, which is the Chevron's major trunk used to convey oil for export.