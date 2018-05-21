 Top
    Michael Pompeo: Iran should withdraw all troops from Syria

    Iran has not faithfully followed the terms of the nuclear deal

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran should withdraw all troops from Syria. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday representing the US strategy on Iran today.

    The Secretary of State noted that "Iran has unconscientiously followed the terms of the nuclear deal," in connection with which the United States is going to implement its Iranian strategy bypassing the limitations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

