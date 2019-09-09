MFA: Georgia does not recognize the so-called 'elections' in Nagorno Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia does not recognize the so-called “local self-government elections” conducted on 8 September 2019, in Nagorno Karabakh, and the results thereof, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Report's local bureau informs that Georgia reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

The statement reads that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia supports peaceful resolution of the conflict, in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law and through the engagement of the international community.