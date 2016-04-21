Mexico petrochemical plant blast kills 3, injures 105 - VIDEO

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed and more than 100 injured Wednesday in an explosion at a petrochemical plant in southern Mexico owned by chemical company Mexichem SAB and state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, government officials said, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Veracruz state authorities said three workers died in the blast at the joint-venture plant in Coatzacoalcos, in Veracruz state. State Gov. Javier Duarte said on his Twitter account that of the 105 people injured, 58 were Pemex workers.

The companies didn’t give the cause of the explosion, which sent a cloud of black smoke billowing above the plant.

Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, said its firefighting teams brought the fire under control within hours of the explosion, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. local time. The smoke cloud was dissipating rapidly, the company added, and local residents were advised to stay away from the petrochemical complex.