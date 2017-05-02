Merkel and Putin dicuss preparations for forthcoming G20 summit

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is prepared to work for a successful and fruitful G20 summit in Hamburg in July.

"As far as preparations for the forthcoming G20 summit are concerned, we will discuss them in detail at a working breakfast", Report informs, Russian President said after talks with Germany’s visiting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Russia is prepared to furnish all requited assistance to Germany’s presidency to ensure the summit in Hamburg is productive, and to make fundamental, unanimous decisions on the most acute economic and financial issues."

The necessity of strict observance of the Minsk agreement by all the parties to the conflict in eastern Ukraine was in focus of talks between the Russian president and the German chancellor:

"Today, we once again reiterated the necessity of strict observance of the Minsk agreements by the parties to the conflict and agreed that disengagement of forces and weapons should be among priorities as it will make it possible to stop shelling, establish direct dialogue between Kiev and the unrecognized republics, legalize their special status and hold elections their on this basis," Putin has stressed.

Moscow and Berlin cooperated productively within the G20 in such matters as the struggle against the financing of terrorism, money laundering, tax evasion and corruption.