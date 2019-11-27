Merkel plans to stay in power until her term expires

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will work out her chancellor's term until the end, Report informs citing the Interfax.

“I believe, ladies and gentlemen, that we should work out the entire term of office until the end, and I am going to do it,” A. Merkel said in the Bundestag.

In recent months, amid reports of health problems with A. Merkel, reports appeared in certain mass media that she might decide to leave the post of chancellor ahead of schedule.

Notably, Angela Merkel serves her fourth term as Germany's chancellor. Her term expires in 2021.