​Merkel listed the main threats to the world

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ On the eve of the meeting of Heads of State and Government of the G7, which will be held on June 7-8 in the Bavarian castle Ellmau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel listed the "main threats to the international community".

Report informs referring citing TASS, the article with her opinion was published on Wednesday in the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

"Who would have imagined that 25 years after the end of the Cold War the world order in Europe will be disrupted by the joining of the Crimea to Russia. It was difficult to think that an epidemic of Ebola virus would jeopardize the development of a number of African countries.

Also, it was hard to imagine how dangerous the extremist groups operating in the Middle East, would be, - Merkel says in the article. - All these issues require solutions of the international community. They will be included in the agenda of the G7 summit".