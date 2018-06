Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ European Union in a critical condition and has to show in practice their ability to change.

Report informs citing the TASS, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arrival at the informal EU summit in Bratislava.

"We are in a critical situation. It is necessary to show that we can get better on security issues, combating terrorism, defense cooperation, economic growth and labor market", she said.