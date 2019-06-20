Ex-Interpol chief pleads guilty to bribery

The former head of Interpol Meng Hongwei (pictured) has pleaded guilty to bribery in a court hearing held today, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The court will announce its verdict at a later date.

It is noted that Meng Hongwei used his official position in his personal interests and in the interests of the third parties for many years, took expensive gifts and large cash bribes, the total amount of funds received is about 14.46 million yuan (about 2.1 million dollars).

In early October 2018, the media reported that the French authorities began an investigation into the disappearance of the President of Interpol, who went to China in late September.