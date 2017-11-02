Members of former Catalan government visit Madrid for testimony

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and 13 members of his government have been summoned to appear at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s High Court, on Thursday and Friday, Report informs citing the El Pais.

Former deputy premier of Catalonia Oriol Junqueras, in particular, arrived at the High Court.

According to El Pais, the former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont and 13 members of his government have been summoned to appear at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s High Court, on Thursday and Friday. All face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in organizing the illegal independence referendum of October 1, according to their lawyers.

However, Puigdemont and four other ex-cabinet members, all of whom are currently in Belgium, will not appear in court, the sacked Catalan government said in a statement yesterday.