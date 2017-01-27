Media: Trump administration prepared decree on lifting sanctions against Russia

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Administration of US president Donald Trump has prepared a decree on lifting sanctions against Russia.

Report informs citing the Foreign media, columnist of "Politico" Susan Glasser said citing several sources.

"Several sources have reported that sanctions will be lifted unilaterally," she wrote.

Also, senior fellow at the analytical center Atlantic Council (US) Fabrice Pothier wrote about this on Twitter: "DC sources say that Trump admin has an executive order ready to lift Russia sanctions"

The Kremlin, in turn, said they were not aware of this information.