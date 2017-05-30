Media: Russian ambassador suggested Trump's son-in-law to create a secret channel

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Adviser to the US President, Ivanka Trump's spouse Jared Kushner did not suggest to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak to create a secret communication channel between Donald Trump administration and the Kremlin. Report informs referring to Fox News.

According to him, the main topic of the meeting between Kushner and Kislyak was a military conflict in Syria. The source also noted that, the Russian side allegedly proposed the idea of creating a secure communication line. However, the aim of the channel was not a regular transfer of information, but only infrequent contacts.

In addition, the source told that December meeting focused on Russia's contention that the Obama administration's policy on Syria was deeply flawed.

Earlier, Washington Post referring to sources, said that Kushner had offered Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak to create a secure channel for communication with Moscow. Later, US President Donald Trump attacked the media with criticism after the release of this article, and said he fully trusted Jared Kushner.