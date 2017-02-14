Media: North Korean leader's brother killed

 Top
    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was killed in Malaysia.

    Report informs citing TASS, South Korean Yonhap says.

    According to information, Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader, was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport.

    Police in Malaysia told Reuters on Tuesday an unidentified North Korean man had died en route to hospital from Kuala Lumpur airport.

    The news declares that Malaysian police had not verified the man's identity.

    Notably, Kim Jong Nam is elder son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and half-brother of incumber leader Kim Jong Un.  

