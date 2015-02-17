​Media: ISIS kidnaps 35 Egyptians in Libya

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tenths of Egyptians could be captured and abducted in areas controlled by the jihadist Islamic Groups of ISIS, Report informs citing International Business Times.

Local media inform, that at least 35 Egyptians, mostly farmers, have been kidnapped by militants of two radical groups

So, Libya Herald broadcasts, that new abduction occurred after the Egyptian air strikes.

Egyptian Air Force jointly with the Libyan government forces bombed bases and weapons depots of ISIS, killing 50 militants.