Media: hundreds of anti-government protesters gather in one of Hong Kong's districts

Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon in the Kwun Tong area in mainland Hong Kong.

Report informs citing TASS that the protest rally is held with the permission of the authorities along an agreed route.

Meanwhile, fearing a massive crowding, the railway operator - MTR Corporation - announced the temporary closure of four metro stations adjacent to the march zone.

This caused criticism among most passengers, as well as protesters who find it difficult to get to the protest venues.