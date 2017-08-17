 Top
    Media: Hostage situation reported at Dutch radio station - UPDATED

    Dutch police arrested a man, who held a woman hostage

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Dutch police arrested a man, who held a woman hostage at a radio station 3FM in Hilversum. The woman released.

    Report informs citing the Reuters.

    ***11:34 

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ A possible hostage situation has been reported at a Dutch radio station.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, there appears to have been a conflict involving an armed man at NPO 3FM in Hilversum.

    Dutch police cordoned off the area while national broadcaster NOS reported a man forced his way into the station after threatening a couple with a knife.

    Broadcasting continues, despite reports of the incident.

