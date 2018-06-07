Media: France to not sign joint statement at G7 summit due to disagreements with US

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ France will not sign a joint statement of the G-7 countries following the G7 summit in Quebec on June 8-9, until the disagreements with the US are resolved.

Report informs citing the TASS, representative of the administration of the President of France Emmanuel Macron, who wished to remain anonymous told Bloomberg.

According to him, French president would be ready to sign a joint statement in case of progress on key issues such as the Iranian nuclear deal, US customs duties on imports of steel and aluminum products from the EU, Canada and Mexico, as well as the Paris Agreement on climate.

According to Macron, the other members of G7 - Britain, Germany, Japan, France, Italy and Canada - should jointly oppose the decision of US President Donald Trump on the introduction of customs duties.