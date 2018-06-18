Media: DPRK has over three thousand objects related to nuclear missile program

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has more than three thousand objects related to its nuclear missile program, Report informs citing the TASS.

"The first secret nuclear development in North Korea was recorded by US intelligence in 1982. Over the past 36 years since then, the list of nuclear facilities in the DPRK has been constantly replenished, "Munhwa Ilbo newspaper writes, citing US intelligence estimates.

Sources of the publication note that carrying out inspections of these facilities will represent a "serious challenge" for the international community.