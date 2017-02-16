Mass action 'Day Without Immigrants' to be held in US

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ American immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

Report informs citing the Interfax, “A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York to expressdissatisfaction with immigration policy of US President Donald Trump. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

Notably, in late January, Trump signed a decree, according to which entry of refugees into the US limited for 120 days and 90 days from countries with predominantly Muslim populations - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.