Martin Schulz will not run for another term as EU chief

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Thursday he would not seek a new mandate and is returning to German national politics to seek election to the federal parliament in Berlin next year.

Report informs citing the Euronews.

"I have decided to not run for another term as chairman of European. Next year I'll head the electoral list of my party in North Rhine-Westphalia in the elections to the Bundestag, and take part in them", Schultz said.